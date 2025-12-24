VAT reverse charge Italy

VAT
The reverse charge mechanism is designed to reduce the frequency with which companies trading across Europe must VAT register. It works across the EU. Italy uses the reverse charge system less than most other EU states.
It allows any transactions to be recorded through the Italian VAT return of the customer, so alleviating the need for the foreign supplier to VAT register in Italy.
The reverse charge mechanism is applied in the following circumstances:
The tax point (when the VAT is due) for the reverse charge is the end of the month following the month of supply.
However, if the vendor raised an invoice prior to the supply, then it is that date which should be used.
Other Pages:
Explore global VAT updates, new e-invoicing mandates, and key U.S. sales tax changes in this annual Avalara report.
Read the report to learn about key industry trends, emerging issues, and challenges faced by cross-border sellers and shippers.
Manage international tax with cross-border solutions for VAT, HS code classification, trade restrictions, and more.
Schedule a demo to see our solution.