Italian VAT rates and VAT compliance

As an EU member state, Italy follows EU rules on value added tax (VAT) compliance. Like other member states, Italy sets its own standard VAT rate, provided it is above the EU minimum threshold of 15%.

The standard VAT rate in Italy is 22%. There are also reduced VAT rates of 10% and 5%, and a super-reduced rate of 4%. The 4% rate applies to essential goods such as basic foodstuffs, books, newspapers, and certain medical supplies.

Businesses registered for VAT in Italy must apply the correct VAT rate on their supplies of goods or services and remit the collected tax to the Italian tax authorities, Agenzia delle Entrate, by filing periodic VAT returns.