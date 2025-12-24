UK VAT rates and VAT compliance

VAT is a consumption tax levied on all commercial activities involving the production and distribution of goods and the provision of services (it’s not a sales tax or income tax). It applies more or less to all goods and services that are bought and sold for use or consumption in the European Union (EU), as well as European nations that are not EU member states.

VAT is a consumption tax because it’s borne by the final consumer and is not a charge on businesses. It’s charged as a percentage of the price, so the tax burden is visible at each stage of production and distribution.

VAT is collected fractionally via a system of partial payments whereby taxable persons (i.e., VAT-registered businesses) deduct from the VAT they have collected the amount of tax they have paid to other taxable persons on purchases for their business activities. This mechanism ensures that the tax is neutral regardless of how many transactions are involved. It’s paid to the revenue authorities by the seller of the goods, who is the “taxable person”, but it is actually paid by the buyer to the seller as part of the price. It is thus an indirect tax.

The current U.K. VAT rates are: