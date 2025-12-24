VAT-registered businesses are now required to keep digital records of their VAT data and submit VAT returns using compatible software. The U.K. government maintains a list of software that businesses can check for compatibility.

Compatible software must be VAT-bridging software and be able to fulfil digital record keeping requirements (the ability to record and store digital records), provide HMRC with requested information and VAT returns data, and in turn receive information back from HMRC.

Businesses that do not sign up for Making Tax Digital for VAT will be done so automatically by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Tax agents using MTD for VAT on behalf of their clients (to file client VAT returns, for example) can create an agent services account (ASA).