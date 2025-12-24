There are various penalties for noncompliance with MTD requirements (in addition to the established and existing VAT rules). These include:
A penalty of up to £400 for every return filed without using compatible software.
A penalty of between £5 and £15 for every day the business does not meet the requirement to keep these records digitally.
A penalty of between £5 and £15 for every day the business does not meet the requirement to use digital links to transfer data between pieces of software.
In addition, if a business files a return that contains errors, it may have to pay back any VAT that is owed. The business may also be charged a penalty of up to 100% of the VAT the business owes. Businesses must use the checking functions within their compatible software to ensure their returns are correct before filing.