E-invoicing in the UK

Business‑to‑business (B2B) e-invoicing is not currently mandatory in the U.K. However, businesses can exchange e-invoices voluntarily using formats like Peppol BIS, UBL, or PDF, depending on agreements between trading partners. E-invoices should include:

Buyer details and identification

Seller details and identification

Correct VAT rate and amount

Invoice number and date

Description of goods/services

The U.K. government held a 12-week public consultation on e-invoicing adoption in the first half of 2025. His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) gathered feedback on potential e-invoicing models and assessed whether mandates should be introduced in the future.

As the U.K. aligns with global trends and the EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative, it’s likely mandates will be implemented in the U.K. in the coming years. A broader e-invoicing framework may be introduced after 2026. The Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) and Peppol adoption may shape future infrastructure.