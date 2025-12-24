UK VAT invoice requirements

UK VAT invoices must be issued within 30 days of the taxable supply. If the transaction involves an intra-Community supply of goods, the invoice must be provided by the 15th day of the month following the taxable supply. In the case of an intra-Community supply of services, invoices should be supplied on the 15th day of the month following the end of the month during which the service was provided. For continuous services, a VAT invoice should be provided by the January following each year in which the services are provided.

Invoices must be stored for six years. The UK now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.