The United Kingdom VAT regime was introduced in 1973 as part of the UK’s admission to the European Union. Since the UK left the EU and EU VAT regime from 1 January 2021, it is free to set its VAT rules and policies in full.

The UK VAT regime is operated by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). It issues a wide range of publications on the administration of the UK VAT system.

If a non-UK company is importing, buying or selling goods in the UK, it may be liable to account for UK VAT. This includes following all compliance and reporting obligations - see UK import VAT deferment account. There are now only a very limited number of situations where VAT registration is required of foreign companies who are providing services in the UK.