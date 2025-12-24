Get started
UK consignment and call off stock

With the UK now out of the EU VAT regime - what do you need to do keep your goods flowing, customers happy and import taxes minimised? Read Avalara’s free 2021 Brexit Survival guide for details on Brexit VAT and customs issues.

 

Non-UK companies with no UK permanent establishment (local company, staff, offices etc.) that are holding goods in the UK may be liable to UK VAT register their company, and report any intra-community supplies and subsequent domestic sales in the UK. The EU Call Off stock simplification no longer applies the stocks held at UK customers' sites.
