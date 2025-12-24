UK VAT registration

Businesses must register for value added tax (VAT) if their total taxable turnover for the last 12 months exceeds £90,000, or is expected to exceed this VAT threshold within the next 30 days.

For businesses based outside the U.K., the VAT registration threshold is nil. They must register for VAT regardless of annual taxable turnover — unless most of the business’s taxable goods or services are zero-rated. In this case, the business may not have to register for VAT and would need to ask His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for an exemption from registration.

Businesses can register voluntarily if their taxable sales do not exceed the VAT threshold.