UK VAT registration

The information you’ll need to register for VAT depends on the type of business you’re registering.
More details are below:
Limited company:
Company registration number
Business bank account details
Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR)
Details of your annual turnover
Details of your Self Assessment, Corporation Tax, and Pay As You Earn (PAYE)
Individual or partnership:
National Insurance number
Proof of identity (such as a passport or driving licence)
Personal bank account details
Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR) (if applicable)
Details of your annual turnover
Details of Self Assessment return
Payslips
P60
You can register for VAT online at the HMRC website. Once the VAT registration process is complete, within four to six weeks you will be issued with a VAT registration certificate, a 9-digit VAT registration number, and confirmation of your VAT registration date.
VAT-registered businesses must file a VAT return every three months, and typically need to follow Making Tax Digital rules and requirements.
Late registration
Businesses registering late must pay VAT on any sales made since the date the business should have registered.
Businesses may be liable to a financial penalty for late VAT registration.
The severity of the penalty will depend on the amount of VAT owed and how late the business is in registering.