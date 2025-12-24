Slovenian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
22%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services
|
9.5%
|
Reduced
|
Foodstuffs; water supplies; pharmaceutical products; medical equipment for disabled persons; domestic passenger transport; newspapers and periodicals; cultural events and theme parks; writers and composers; social housing; renovation and repairs of private dwellings; cleaning of private dwellings; agricultural supplies; restaurants (preparation of meals only); hotel accommodation; admission to sports events; use of sports facilities; undertaker and cremation services; domestic waste collection; treatment of waste and waste water; minor repairs of bicycles, clothes and household linen, shoes and leather goods; domestic care services; hairdressing; soft drinks; intra-community and international road passenger transport; some takeaway food; cut flowers and plants for decorative use and food production; certain supplies of new buildings; certain construction work for new buildings
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
E-books; printed books
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Intra-community and international transport (excluding road transport)
