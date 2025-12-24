Slovenian VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
Last business day of the month following the end of the tax period, 20th of the following month
|
Form DDV - O
|
|
VAT return
|
Quarterly
|
Last business day of the month following the end of the tax period, 20th of the following month
|
Form DDV - O
|
|
EC listing
|
Monthly
|
25th of the following month
|
Form RP-O
|
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
1st to 15th of the month following the reference period
|
Intrastat Declaration
|
ASCII
