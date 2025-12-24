In preparation for its accession into the European Union, Slovenia introduced Value Added Tax in 1999, which major modifications in 2002 and 2004. It is known as Davek na dodano vrednost (DDV) locally.

The Slovenian VAT regime is based on the 1999 VAT Act, updated to reflect EU requirements on imports, intra-community supplies etc. It is administered by the Ministry of Finance, through the tax authority. This issues regular Tax Bulletins, providing detailed guidance on day-to-day issues.

The rules governing Slovenian VAT registrations, compliance, returns and other reporting are held within the VAT Act. This is based on the EU VAT Directives, which Slovenia is obliged to adopt as a member of the EU.