Slovenian VAT registration

Non-resident businesses must obtain a non-resident tax ID number before registering for VAT. This can be done by submitting form DR-04 to the Slovenian tax authorities. The following supporting documentation will be required:

An extract from the company’s national trade register

A copy of the passport of the person representing the business

A document proving the type of activities that the company will carry out in Slovenia e.g. contract.

Once a non-resident tax number has been obtained foreign businesses may register for VAT by submitting form DDV-P3 together with the following supporting documents:

VAT certificate to prove the business is registered for VAT elsewhere in the EU, if appropriate

Non-resident businesses should submit the registration form, to the appropriate regional tax office, at least 15 days before the start of any taxable activity.