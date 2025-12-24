Hungarian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Hungary introduced value added tax (VAT) — known locally as ‘Általános forgalmi adó’ (AFA) — in 1988. The Hungarian Ministry of Finance and State Tax Authority are responsible for its administration.

It’s important that the correct Hungarian rates are used in accounting records and on invoices as companies are held directly liable for any errors.

All businesses that carry out a taxable activity in Hungary must register for VAT. There is no turnover threshold. Non-resident businesses selling in Hungary must appoint a fiscal representative.

The European Union (EU) sets the framework for the use of rates, but countries are still free to set their own headline rates.

The current Hungarian rates are: