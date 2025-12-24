Hungarian VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Value added tax rate 2024
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
27%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods/services
|
18%
|
Reduced
|
Certain foodstuffs; some takeaway food; admission to certain open-air concerts
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Certain foodstuffs; pharmaceutical products (intended for human use); some medical equipment for disabled persons (excluding repair); books (excluding e-books); newspapers and periodicals; some social housing; district heating; some supplies of new buildings; restaurant and catering services (food prepared on site and non-alcoholic beverages); internet access services; certain writer/composer services; accommodation from hotels/B&B/house sharing
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Intra-community, international transport
