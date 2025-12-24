Hungary real-time invoice reporting

Invoices must be generated in XML format. The data must include the seller and buyer details, VAT numbers, line items, payment details, unit price, and amount in VAT, which is then transmitted via a secure web service interface (HTTPS) to NAV’s Online Számla system.
The reporting must occur immediately after invoice issuance and before delivery to the customer. The transmission is fully automated, with no manual submission option.
NAV validates the invoice and returns an acknowledgment (response code).