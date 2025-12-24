Hungary real-time invoice reporting

There is no mandated requirement to send and receive e-invoices in Hungary. However, domestic and foreign businesses VAT-registered in Hungary must comply with real-time electronic reporting (RTIR) of sales invoice data.

RTIR requirements apply to all domestic business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G), and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. Transaction thresholds previously in place have been removed.

Businesses must report invoice data in real-time to the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) through Hungary’s Online Számla system.