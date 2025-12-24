In addition to VAT returns, foreign companies trading in Hungary may be required to complete statistical reports, ‘Intrastat’, on the movement of goods across the national borders. This can include both sales to other companies, as well as the movement of goods by the same company.
When do Hungarian Intrastat reports have to be completed?
If resident or non-resident companies move goods across the Hungarian national border to or from other EU countries, there may be a requirement to complete monthly Intrastat reporting.
Intrastat filings list the goods sent out of Hungary, ‘dispatches’, as well as goods brought into Hungary, ‘arrivals’. It is a system introduced by Hungary with the 1993 launch of the EU free trade market since customs borders and reporting were withdrawn. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).
What are the Hungarian Intrastat reporting thresholds?
Intrastat returns only need to be completed once the reporting thresholds are exceeded.
The threshold for both Hungarian Intrastat arrivals and dispatches is HUF170,000,000. More detailed Intrastat reporting is required when arrivals exceed HUF4.5 billion and dispatches exceed HUF14 billion.
What information is included in a Hungarian Intrastat filing?
Each movement of goods across the Hungarian national border to another EU country must be listed.
This shipment lists should include the trade classification, invoice value in HUF, statistical value in HUF, quantity, weight, commodity code and Member State of arrival or dispatch.
Hungarian Intrastat thresholds (per annum)
Arrivals
Dispatches
HUF170,000,000
HUF100,000,000
When should Hungarian Intrastats be filed?
Monthly Intrastats are submitted electronically through the Hungarian Central Statistical Office website within 15 days of the end of the month to which they relate.
There may be minor infringement penalties for late filings.