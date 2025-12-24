Hungarian VAT returns

In Hungary the default tax return period is quarterly, however from 2015 all newly established businesses are required to submit monthly returns until the last day of the calendar year following the date of their establishment. From then on the frequency with which tax returns should be submitted depends on the amount of VAT a business pays.

The return period for businesses is monthly if the net payable VAT exceeded HUF 1 million in the second year preceding the current tax year. This is also the case if a business exceeds HUF 1 million in VAT in any quarter of the current year.

Small businesses, without an EU VAT number, paying less than HUF250,000 VAT a year may submit annual VAT returns. In Hungary the majority of VAT returns are submitted electronically however, a foreign business may submit a paper return if it does not have an EU VAT number.