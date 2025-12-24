Hungarian VAT returns

|
Type of return
|
Frequency
|
Filing deadline
|
Document
|
Format
|
VAT return
|
Monthly
|
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
|
Form 1865A
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
|
Form 1865A
|
XML
|
|
Annually
|
25th February of the following tax year.
|
Form 1865A
|
XML
|
Real Time reporting
|
Monthly
|
20th day of the month after the end of the taxation period
|
-
|
XML
|
EC listing
|
Monthly
|
25th of the following month
|
Form 18A60
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
25th of the following quarter
|
Form 18A60
|
|
VAT Book
|
Monthly
|
30th June of the following month
|
1965M
|
XML
|
|
Quarterly
|
30th June of the following month
|
1965M
|
XML
|
|
Annually
|
30th June of the following month
|
1965M
|
XML
|
Intrastat
|
Monthly
|
15th of the following month
|
Intrastat Declaration
|
Fixed format
