Hungarian VAT invoice requirements

Date of issuance and storage of Hungarian invoices
Hungarian VAT invoices must be issued at the latest fifteen days after the taxable supply. Invoices must be stored for eight years. Hungary, like all EU member states, now permits the use of electronic invoices under certain conditions.
Hungarian invoice requirements
Invoices must contain at least the following basic information:
Date of issuance
A unique, sequential number
VAT number of the supplier
Full names and addresses of the supplier and customer
Full description of the goods or services provided
Details of quantities of goods, if applicable
A date of the supply if different from the invoice date
The net, taxable value of the supply
The VAT rate applied, and the amount of VAT (in HUF if the invoice has been issued in a different currency)
Details to support zero VAT – export, reverse charge or intra-community supply