Hungary introduced Value Added Tax (VAT) in 1988, and is termed Általános forgalmi adó locally (AFA).

The current VAT Act 2008 is based on the European Union’s EU VAT Directive, which all member states must implement. This includes the rules for Hungarian VAT registrations, returns, compliance, Intrastat and EC Sales Lists.

The Hungarian Ministry of Finance and State Tax Authority are responsible for the administration of the VAT regime. In support of the VAT Act, they produce the Tax Authority Bulletin, which provides non-binding guidance on day-to-day Hungarian VAT compliance issues.