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Established in 1999, Streamlined Sales Tax is the result of a cooperative effort between states, local governments, and the business community. The goal of SST is to simplify sales and use tax collection and administration for retailers and states — especially for companies selling into multiple states.
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To qualify for SST, your business must meet all the following requirements during the 12-month period preceding the date of each state's SST registration:
- No fixed place of business for more than 30 days in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of property in the member state
- Less than $50,000 of payroll in the member state
- Less than 25% of total property or payroll in the member state
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No. There are currently 25 states that participate in the Streamlined Sales Tax programme or offer a similar programme.
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No. It only takes one form to register in all SST-participating states. You can choose the states where you wish to register, although Avalara recommends registering in all available states.
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Yes. Avalara is happy to help businesses that qualify for SST register in all SST-participating states for free when they enrol in the programme using Avalara AvaTax.
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Yes. If you’re already registered in a participating state or you were previously registered, it will not affect your SST qualifications.
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Yes. Although a non-participating state won’t cover the cost, you can still take advantage of Avalara as your cost-effective sales tax compliance solution.