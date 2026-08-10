Expiration rules vary widely by state and by certificate type. Some states require annual renewal (e.g., Florida resale certificates and Alabama certificates of exemption), some have multi-year cycles (often three to 10 years), and some states keep certificates valid indefinitely as long as the underlying customer information stays accurate (e.g., California, New York, and Pennsylvania). Project-specific certificates expire when the project ends. ECM has state-specific expiration rules pre-configured, runs renewal reports, and triggers automated multi-touch Exemption Certificate Management campaigns to your customers as certificates approach expiration. That removes the manual tracking burden and reduces the risk that you exempt tax on the basis of a certificate that expired months ago. Learn more.