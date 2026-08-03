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Tailored solutions designed to satisfy your licensing requirements

Reduce the complexity and burden of managing compliance
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Video: See Avalara License Management in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.
Video: See Avalara License Management in action with an instant, self-guided demo — no sales pitch, no commitments.

The trusted choice for companies across industries
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Let’s solve your licensing compliance challenges together

Fill out this short form to connect with an Avalara licensing solution specialist. 

 

You can expect the following once you submit:  

 

  • We’ll review your business needs. 
  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss tailored solutions. 
  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance. 

 

Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you!  Already a customer?  Get technical support.
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BENEFITS

License management made easy

Work smarter

Automate the busywork. Centralize every license in one place so your team can move faster, stay aligned, and focus on high-impact tasks — not spreadsheets.

Reduce risk

Don’t wait for fines to find you. Get instant alerts before licenses expire, close compliance gaps automatically, and keep your business audit-ready without manual checks.

Streamline compliance

Cut through complexity with one streamlined workflow for all jurisdictions. Batch renewals, reduce admin hours, and keep compliance moving — no matter how many licenses you manage.

Licensing solutions

Avalara License Management

Centralize, track, and manage all your business licenses with ease in one secure, cloud-based platform.
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Avalara License Managed Services

Offload the day-to-day burden of compliance by letting Avalara experts manage your business license requirements on your behalf.
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Avalara License Professional Services

Get project-based support during business transitions such as expansions, mergers, relocations, or structural changes.
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CUSTOMER STORIES

See what our customers have to say

“I do think it’s that valuable of a tool — every company should have Avalara if they do any type of compliance licensing.”

 

 - Laura Campbell

Compliance Manager, Kolb Grading
Video: Avalara helped Kolb Grading increase their compliance confidence with streamlined processes and reduced risk of fines and shutdowns.

“Because we run lean here, we didn’t want our IT people to take on any part of this system. In the end, we only had to provide our data and Avalara did the rest. The project management and transition team were great.” 

  • Heather Parker
  • Compliance Officer, LAZ Parking

“We can just put in the address of where the location is and the software will tell us exactly every business license that may be needed.” 

  • Misty Wilker
  • Controller, Winsupply
See all customer stories

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Book a demo to see our solution.
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