“I do think it’s that valuable of a tool — every company should have Avalara if they do any type of compliance licensing.”
- Laura Campbell
Compliance Manager, Kolb Grading
Video: Avalara helped Kolb Grading increase their compliance confidence with streamlined processes and reduced risk of fines and shutdowns.
“Because we run lean here, we didn’t want our IT people to take on any part of this system. In the end, we only had to provide our data and Avalara did the rest. The project management and transition team were great.”
Heather Parker
Compliance Officer, LAZ Parking
“We can just put in the address of where the location is and the software will tell us exactly every business license that may be needed.”