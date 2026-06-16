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Integrate Avalara with your Shopify store for automated sales tax compliance

As a trusted Shopify Tax Platform partner, Avalara automates U.S. and global tax, from real-time calculation to effortless returns, all in one solution.
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BENEFITS

Avalara gives you end-to-end tax automation inside Shopify without juggling multiple vendors.

Automate end-to-end tax compliance

Offload sales tax tasks, from real-time calculation at checkout to returns filing, with one integrated solution for all of your Shopify stores.

Get tax rates right at checkout

Avalara is one of Shopify’s select tax partners built directly into Shopify checkout, ensuring your customers see more accurate rates with fewer surprises, fewer errors.

Set up easily on any Shopify plan

Avalara is available on any Shopify plan with no developer work needed. Onboard quickly with AI assistance and access tax experts for compliance needs or setup guidance

Grow confidently across borders

Expand into new states or sell internationally with Avalara support for VAT and cross-border tax in 190+ countries helping you stay ahead of changing rules and thresholds.

Get ahead of nexus and audit risk

Avalara monitors nexus risk, supports exemption management for B2B and B2C sales, and helps prevent compliance issues even if you’re already out of compliance.

Save time on returns and remittance

Streamline tax filing and remittance by using Avalara for tax calculation and automated tax returns, reducing risk and manual work.

How it works

Plug the power of Avalara into your Shopify store and workflows

Set up Shopify tax automation in minutes

Avalara for Shopify is available to users on any plan. Configure your tax profile, map product tax codes, and start calculating tax without dev work. Use our AI-powered Chrome plugin for guided setup and in-browser tax assistance.
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Get highly accurate tax rates

Avalara verifies and formats tax rates to local jurisdiction rules — so you apply more accurate tax rates at checkout every time.
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Calculate tax with confidence across all your orders

Apply real-time tax rates across thousands of U.S. jurisdictions and dozens of VAT zones — automatically adjusted for product type, location, and transaction type.
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Manage tax-exempt customers from your Shopify store

Shopify Plus customers can collect, validate, and apply exemption certificates right from their Shopify account — helping reduce errors and audit risk.
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Support cross-border sales with confidence

Calculate and report VAT, customs duties, and import taxes automatically to support global expansion without tax surprises.
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Integrate one product or multiple products to power your compliance

Avalara AvaTax

Apply more accurate, regularly updated tax rates based on location, taxability, legislation, and more.
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Avalara Returns

Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, and remittance.
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Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM)

Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
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Avalara Cross-Border

Drive cross-border sales with a unified checkout solution that optimises customer experience.
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Sales tax registration

Satisfy your tax registration requirements with solutions tailored to your business.
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Professional tax services

Let our tax experts guide you through nexus, business licenses, backfiling, and the implementation of Avalara tools.
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Customer Stories

See what our customers say

“I had worked with Avalara at one of my previous companies and we chose Avalara because we realised that they have the right expertise and could so easily connect with our Shopify platform.”

  • — Anne Masson
  • CFO, ICONIC London
Video: Hear how Avalara helps ICONIC London manage sales tax.

“Avalara has certainly made our tax compliance easier. In fact, I can’t even imagine how we would have done it in a manual way. I think it would’ve been impossible.”

  • Anne Masson
  • CFO, ICONIC London
Read full customer story

“I don’t lose sleep worrying about late or misfiled taxes and penalties, and Avalara keeps us up to date as requirements change.”

  • Robin Hecht
  • Controller, Boll & Branch

“The automation and support provided by Avalara have transformed our tax processes, allowing us to focus on our core business and future growth.”

  • Vivek Dadhania
  • Tax Manager, Therabody
See all customer stories

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Frequently asked questions

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Avalara for Shopify currently handles transaction taxes such as sales tax and VAT, and customs duty and import tax for your international transactions. Our integration will extend to other tax types in the future.

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Avalara for Shopify is ideal for larger retailers with greater complexity and international sales. Tax codes in Avalara for Shopify are also more regularly updated, and customers receive direct support from Avalara.

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Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. Proud to be one of the first partners available on the Shopify Tax Platform, Avalara has been providing tax calculation services for Shopify Plus users since 2015 and we’re pleased to now be able to serve all Shopify customers who choose to automate their tax compliance with us.

 

Avalara for Shopify is equipped to handle international tax calculation, including VAT, customs duties, and import taxes.

 

We provide supplementary solutions for tax return preparation, filing, and seamless exemption certificate management, complementing our core tax calculation product, AvaTax.

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Yes. Avalara for Shopify can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using Avalara for Shopify in multiple companies.

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Avalara for Shopify supports all Shopify plans, including Basic, Advanced, Plus, and Enterprise.

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