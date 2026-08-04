Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide
- Identify where VAT registration may be required.
- Monitor activities that trigger VAT thresholds.
- Understand cross-border VAT exposure.
- Expand into new markets with confidence.
- Get guided onboarding aligned with local requirements.
- Access support for multi-country VAT registrations and IOSS.
- Use pre-filled business information where applicable.
- Reduce common registration errors with built-in validations.
- Identify issues early with 150+ automated VAT data checks.
- Detect duplicates and inconsistencies before lodging.
- Ensure accurate tax treatment with country-specific VAT logic.
- Get in-product guidance through Avi when you need it.
- Reduce manual validation effort by up to 80% with automated checks.
- Lodge across multiple jurisdictions.
- Standardise reporting processes across countries.
- Gain visibility into lodgments and obligations.
- Track deadlines and key lodgment dates.
- Monitor reporting status and risks with real-time dashboard insights.
- Prepare and lodge returns up to 85% faster with standardised workflows.
CUSTOMERS
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VAT Reporting
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Managed VAT Reporting
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Who is this for?
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Best for businesses that prefer to keep VAT reporting in-house, with software that helps automate and simplify the process
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Best for businesses that prefer to hand off VAT reporting to experts, especially when managing complex obligations across multiple countries
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VAT Registrations
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Ideal for those already registered for VAT
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Comprehensive support for VAT registration and IOSS registration in multiple countries
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Automation
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Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely lodging.
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Provides a self-serve platform for outsourcing automated VAT compliance, including data management
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Global coverage
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Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC
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Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC
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Data handling
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Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration
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Template-based data uploads
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Error checking
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150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction
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150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction
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Reporting and reconciliation
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Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL)
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Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support
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Lodging and submission
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Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations
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Handles all lodgments and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat
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Support
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Integration with existing systems and centralised solution
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Full-service support with a dedicated team managing your compliance requirements
Mid-market finance and accounting professionals
Enterprise tax departments
Developers and partners
Governments
Independent research conducted by Hobson & Company found that customers using Avalara VAT Reporting reduced manual validation effort, improved lodging efficiency, and lowered compliance risk across global VAT operations. In the study, customers achieved up to 466% ROI over three years with a typical payback period of 3.3 months. Results were based on a modelled financial impact for representative multinational organisations using Avalara VAT Reporting. Actual results may vary. Download the Avalara VAT Reporting ROI study.
Avalara prepares and submits periodic VAT returns, EC Sales Lists, EU Purchase Lists, Intrastat declarations, OSS and IOSS returns, SAF-T (including Polish JPK and Lithuanian iSAF), and country-specific local listings. Coverage spans 48 countries through Avalara VAT Reporting (our in-house option) and 53 countries through Avalara Managed VAT Reporting (our outsourced option) across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Direct online lodgment is supported wherever the local tax authority permits it.
In-house teams typically lose time to data wrangling, manual checks, and translating tax notices in up to ten different languages. Avalara VAT Reporting keeps the lodging inside your team but removes the heavy lifting: prebuilt ERP extractors, more than 150 automated validation checks, automated VAT-to-GL reconciliation, and direct online logment in the formats each authority accepts. Customers report that this typically cuts preparation time per return by half or more while improving audit readiness.
Yes. Managed VAT Reporting is our fully outsourced service: The Avalara compliance team handles registrations, return preparation, submission, fiscal representation where required, and tax authority correspondence on your behalf. It’s best suited for small and mid-sized organisations expanding into the EU, businesses without local language coverage, or finance teams that want a single point of contact rather than a network of local advisers. Independent ROI research on Managed VAT Reporting customers indicates a typical three-year ROI of 200% to 400%, with payback in roughly three to four months for a business lodgment across eight countries.
Yes. This is a common pattern in EMEA. A typical setup uses Avalara Managed VAT Reporting for the markets where you have no permanent establishment or no local language capability, and Avalara VAT Reporting (our in-house product) for the country where your finance team sits or where you have a permanent establishment that requires a domestic lodgment. The two products share the same underlying compliance content, so you keep a consistent view of all obligations.
Yes. Avalara VAT Reporting is HMRC-recognised software for Making Tax Digital and supports MTD Phase II, including the digital links requirement between source data, bridging steps, and the return. UK. MTD lodgments are submitted directly from the platform, so there’s no need for a separate bridging tool or spreadsheet upload. Customers using Avalara Managed VAT Reporting have their MTD submissions handled by the Avalara compliance team.
Yes. Avalara supports Union OSS, Non-Union OSS, and Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) for cross-border B2C sales into the EU, including intermediary services for non-EU sellers where required.
For OSS, businesses can report and pay VAT through a single quarterly return lodged with their Member State of Identification, which then distributes the VAT to the relevant destination countries. For IOSS, businesses can report VAT on eligible imported goods through a single monthly return.
These schemes can help reduce the need for multiple local VAT registrations, simplify compliance, and lower administrative effort and costs for cross-border sellers.
Avalara VAT Reporting offers prebuilt data extractors for SAP (including S/4HANA) and Oracle (including Fusion Cloud ERP), plus connectors for NetSuite (Basic, OneWorld, and SuiteTax) and an Amazon extractor for marketplace sellers. Data can also be imported via API, CSV, XML, or the data-mapping wizard. Once data comes in, the platform runs more than 150 validation checks, pushes errors to a queue for review, and lets you drill down from each return box to the underlying invoice. Avalara Managed VAT Reporting accepts data via API, AvaTax Extractor, or predefined templates.
Yes. Avalara already lodges Spanish SII, Polish JPK_VAT, Lithuanian iSAF, and SAF-T in jurisdictions that require it. It also integrates with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting so periodic VAT returns reconcile against real-time transaction data. As ViDA reforms come into effect, this integrated approach means you won’t need to bolt on a second vendor for digital reporting later. Your e-invoicing and your VAT returns are on the same platform.
Every return generated by Avalara VAT Reporting comes with a complete audit trail: the inputs, the validation logic that ran, any manual adjustments and who approved them, and the submitted file. Drilling down from any return box takes you to the underlying invoice. Avalara Managed VAT Reporting customers also get a dedicated compliance contact who manages tax authority correspondence and supports audit response directly. Most customers report that audit preparation time falls from weeks to days.
Pricing for Avalara Managed VAT Reporting is tiered by service level (Small Business, Standard, and Premium) and scales with the number of countries, the lodging frequency, and whether you need fiscal representation, IOSS intermediary services, or Intrastat. Avalara VAT Reporting (in-house) is licensed by country footprint and entity count. Catch-up lodgments and corrective returns are available as a paid add-on for both products, including for customers transferring an existing VAT registration to Avalara from a previous provider. A short scoping call is the fastest way to get an indicative figure.