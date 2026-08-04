Who is this for? Best for businesses that prefer to keep VAT reporting in-house, with software that helps automate and simplify the process Best for businesses that prefer to hand off VAT reporting to experts, especially when managing complex obligations across multiple countries

VAT Registrations Ideal for those already registered for VAT Comprehensive support for VAT registration and IOSS registration in multiple countries

Automation Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely lodging. Provides a self-serve platform for outsourcing automated VAT compliance, including data management

Global coverage Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC

Data handling Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration Template-based data uploads

Error checking 150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction 150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction

Reporting and reconciliation Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL) Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support

Lodging and submission Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations Handles all lodgments and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat