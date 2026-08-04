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Simplify compliance with Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting

Manage VAT obligations across jurisdictions with centralised visibility, built-in validation checks, and AI-guided support to reduce manual effort, identify issues earlier, and keep lodgments on track.
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Avalara powers millions of businesses worldwide

200–500%

ROI achieved over 3 years
3.3 months

Typical payback period
85%

Reduction in VAT return preparation and lodging effort
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Improve accuracy before lodging

Reduce errors before submission with more than 150 built-in validation checks and AI-guided support that helps teams identify issues earlier in the process. Customers report up to an 80% reduction in manual validation effort.
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Keep lodgments on track 

Prepare and manage VAT returns more efficiently across jurisdictions with standardised workflows and support for country-specific lodging requirements. Customers report up to an 85% reduction in VAT return preparation and lodging time.
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Reduce compliance costs and operational burden

Centralise VAT data, reporting workflows, and audit documentation to simplify compliance management and reduce reliance on third-party providers. Customers report up to a 95% reduction in third-party compliance costs.
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Strengthen audit readiness and reduce compliance risk

Gain greater visibility into lodgments, reconciliation data, submission history, and audit trails across jurisdictions. Customers report up to a 90% reduction in compliance risk and up to a 95% reduction in audit response effort.

Live Webinar: The ROI of smarter VAT reporting

Join us on 16 July as independent research from Hobson & Company reveals how businesses achieve up to 466% ROI by automating VAT.
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Meet Avi. Your AI assistant for VAT reporting.

Get answers faster while preparing and reviewing VAT returns, right within Avalara. Avi identifies relevant guidance so your team can self-serve with confidence.
Explore Avalara AI for VAT

How it works

End-to-end VAT compliance on one platform

Avalara supports every step of VAT compliance — understanding your obligations, lodging VAT returns, and more — whether managed in-house or with expert support.

Determine

Determine where you may have VAT obligations

Know where you need to register and report. VAT requirements depend on where you sell, who you sell to, and how you operate. Avalara helps you identify where obligations may apply so you can plan ahead with clarity.
VAT obligations
  • Identify where VAT registration may be required.
  • Monitor activities that trigger VAT thresholds. 
  • Understand cross-border VAT exposure. 
  • Expand into new markets with confidence. 

Register

Register across jurisdictions

Get set up across jurisdictions with confidence. Register with the appropriate tax authorities based on your obligations. Whether it’s EU IOSS or country-specific registrations, Avalara Managed VAT Reporting supports onboarding with guided workflows and AI-powered validation designed to simplify the registration process.
VAT REGISTRATION
  • Get guided onboarding aligned with local requirements. 
  • Access support for multi-country VAT registrations and IOSS. 
  • Use pre-filled business information where applicable.
  • Reduce common registration errors with built-in validations. 

Prepare

Prepare and validate your VAT data before you lodge

Catch issues early and before you lodge. Bring your VAT data together and validate it before returns are generated. Automated checks help identify inconsistencies across transactions, tax logic, and jurisdiction-specific requirements.
VAT validation
  • Identify issues early with 150+ automated VAT data checks.
  • Detect duplicates and inconsistencies before lodging. 
  • Ensure accurate tax treatment with country-specific VAT logic. 
  • Get in-product guidance through Avi when you need it.
  • Reduce manual validation effort by up to 80% with automated checks.

Report

Report VAT with confidence across jurisdictions

Manage VAT reporting across jurisdictions. Prepare and submit VAT returns while maintaining visibility into lodgments, deadlines, and obligations — all from a centralised platform.
VAT reporting
  • Lodge across multiple jurisdictions. 
  • Standardise reporting processes across countries. 
  • Gain visibility into lodgments and obligations. 
  • Track deadlines and key lodgment dates. 
  • Monitor reporting status and risks with real-time dashboard insights.
  • Prepare and lodge returns up to 85% faster with standardised workflows. 

CUSTOMERS

Proven at global scale

Trusted by hundreds of thousands of businesses and the platforms that power global commerce.
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Hobson & Company
Three FTEs manage all the VAT reporting including compliance reviews, validation, preparation, and lodging — tasks that 60 local FTEs managed previously. Avalara does all the work for us now; otherwise, we would need in-house experts to interpret the lodging requirements for each country and to validate the data ourselves.

Senior Manager, Finance and Tax 

Industry: Retail 

Customer insight gathered through independent research conducted by Hobson & Company on behalf of Avalara
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Products used:
Avalara VAT Reporting
Products used:
Avalara VAT Reporting
Hobson & Company
Lodging VAT returns in multiple jurisdictions would be quite time-consuming. My time is much better spent doing more strategic work than on keeping track of our VAT submissions.

Metka Koskas 

Industry: E-commerce

(Former) Financial Controller
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Products used:
Avalara Managed VAT Reporting
Avalara AvaTax
Avalara Managed Returns
Products used:
Avalara Managed VAT Reporting
Avalara AvaTax
Avalara Managed Returns
Hobson & Company
There are tremendous time savings between reconciliation, preparation of the reports, submitting them, various emails back and forth, and final payment of the return. We no longer have to email different partners, use different templates, or use Dropbox. With Managed VAT Reporting, we upload all our data into one portal. Everything is centralised.

Controller, Team Lead 

Industry: Media and Publishing

Customer insight gathered through independent research conducted by Hobson & Company on behalf of Avalara
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Products used:
Avalara Managed VAT Reporting
Products used:
Avalara Managed VAT Reporting
Hobson & Company
Using Avalara gives us the reassurance that all our VAT returns will be lodged on time. We don’t need to worry about the different deadlines, different attitudes of local tax offices, different languages or requirements in each country, or translating tax notices, to ensure we are compliant.

Mag. Mitat Gürkan

Industry: Retail

International Accounting Manager
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Products used:
Avalara VAT Reporting
Products used:
Avalara VAT Reporting

Integrations that fit your VAT workflows

Avalara VAT Returns and Reporting connects to the accounting and financial systems you already use, streamlining data input, preparation, and submission. 
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Choose how you want to manage VAT reporting

Avalara VAT Reporting

Best for teams that want to manage VAT reporting in-house with automation and control. Customers may achieve 200–500% ROI with a 3.3-month payback period.

Features

  • Automated validations and controls for VAT returns preparation and lodging
     
  • Support for multiple VAT mandates and reporting formats

  • Centralised visibility across countries and lodging periods
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Avalara Managed VAT Reporting

For businesses that want guided, end-to-end support. Reduce compliance effort by up to 90% and third-party costs by up to 75%.

Features 

  • Guided VAT reporting with expert oversight

  • Support for complex, multi-country VAT obligations

  • Reduced operational burden as requirements change
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VAT Reporting

Managed VAT Reporting

Who is this for?

Best for businesses that prefer to keep VAT reporting in-house, with software that helps automate and simplify the process

Best for businesses that prefer to hand off VAT reporting to experts, especially when managing complex obligations across multiple countries

VAT Registrations

Ideal for those already registered for VAT

Comprehensive support for VAT registration and IOSS registration in multiple countries

Automation

Automates global VAT compliance to reduce errors and ensure more timely lodging.

Provides a self-serve platform for outsourcing automated VAT compliance, including data management

Global coverage

Supported in 48 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC

Supported in 53 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC

Data handling

Supports API, data mapping tools, and manual uploads for seamless data integration

Template-based data uploads

Error checking

150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction

150+ automated checks for detailed error identification and correction

Reporting and reconciliation

Provides reconciliation reports to match VAT returns with your general ledger (GL)

Offers the same reconciliation reports with additional managed support

Lodging and submission

Direct submission in required formats, complying with MTD Phase II and other regulations

Handles all lodgments and submissions, including European Sales Listings and Intrastat

Support

Integration with existing systems and centralised solution

Full-service support with a dedicated team managing your compliance requirements

Powering businesses, enterprises, and governments

Mid-market accounting professionals

Mid-market finance and accounting professionals

Manage growing multi-country VAT complexity with greater accuracy, visibility, and control.
Mid-market solutions
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Enterprise tax departments

Standardise global VAT reporting across entities and jurisdictions with scalable workflows, local compliance support, and always-on, multi-cloud resilience.
Enterprise solutions
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Developers and partners

Integrate VAT reporting into your platform with flexible APIs — or streamline multi-entity, multi-country lodgments for your clients with purpose-built tools.
Avalara for Partners
Avalara for developers
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Governments

Standardise VAT reporting processes with consistent data, built-in validation, and audit-ready records to improve visibility and compliance oversight.
Avalara for governments

Resources to simplify VAT reporting

WHITEPAPER

See the measurable impact of Avalara VAT Reporting.
Download
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WEBINAR

Managing VAT for global expansion: Practical guidance on EU VAT reforms and e-invoicing, plus scalable compliance strategies for international growth. 
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WHITEPAPER

ROI of Managed VAT reporting: See how businesses reduce admin effort, improve accuracy, and lower compliance risk with Avalara Managed VAT Reporting. 
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DATASHEET

VAT compliance, connected: Explore Avalara’s approach to tax determination, e-invoicing, and VAT reporting.  
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Additional resources

Part of a complete tax and compliance platform

Whether it’s VAT calculation and registration or reporting and real-time mandates, Avalara brings VAT compliance together on one platform.

FAQ

Independent research conducted by Hobson & Company found that customers using Avalara VAT Reporting reduced manual validation effort, improved lodging efficiency, and lowered compliance risk across global VAT operations. In the study, customers achieved up to 466% ROI over three years with a typical payback period of 3.3 months. Results were based on a modelled financial impact for representative multinational organisations using Avalara VAT Reporting. Actual results may vary. Download the Avalara VAT Reporting ROI study.

Avalara prepares and submits periodic VAT returns, EC Sales Lists, EU Purchase Lists, Intrastat declarations, OSS and IOSS returns, SAF-T (including Polish JPK and Lithuanian iSAF), and country-specific local listings. Coverage spans 48 countries through Avalara VAT Reporting (our in-house option) and 53 countries through Avalara Managed VAT Reporting (our outsourced option) across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Direct online lodgment is supported wherever the local tax authority permits it. 

In-house teams typically lose time to data wrangling, manual checks, and translating tax notices in up to ten different languages. Avalara VAT Reporting keeps the lodging inside your team but removes the heavy lifting: prebuilt ERP extractors, more than 150 automated validation checks, automated VAT-to-GL reconciliation, and direct online logment in the formats each authority accepts. Customers report that this typically cuts preparation time per return by half or more while improving audit readiness. 

Yes. Managed VAT Reporting is our fully outsourced service: The Avalara compliance team handles registrations, return preparation, submission, fiscal representation where required, and tax authority correspondence on your behalf. It’s best suited for small and mid-sized organisations expanding into the EU, businesses without local language coverage, or finance teams that want a single point of contact rather than a network of local advisers. Independent ROI research on Managed VAT Reporting customers indicates a typical three-year ROI of 200% to 400%, with payback in roughly three to four months for a business lodgment across eight countries. 

Yes. This is a common pattern in EMEA. A typical setup uses Avalara Managed VAT Reporting for the markets where you have no permanent establishment or no local language capability, and Avalara VAT Reporting (our in-house product) for the country where your finance team sits or where you have a permanent establishment that requires a domestic lodgment. The two products share the same underlying compliance content, so you keep a consistent view of all obligations. 

Yes. Avalara VAT Reporting is HMRC-recognised software for Making Tax Digital and supports MTD Phase II, including the digital links requirement between source data, bridging steps, and the return. UK. MTD lodgments are submitted directly from the platform, so there’s no need for a separate bridging tool or spreadsheet upload. Customers using Avalara Managed VAT Reporting have their MTD submissions handled by the Avalara compliance team. 

Yes. Avalara supports Union OSS, Non-Union OSS, and Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) for cross-border B2C sales into the EU, including intermediary services for non-EU sellers where required.

For OSS, businesses can report and pay VAT through a single quarterly return lodged with their Member State of Identification, which then distributes the VAT to the relevant destination countries. For IOSS, businesses can report VAT on eligible imported goods through a single monthly return.

These schemes can help reduce the need for multiple local VAT registrations, simplify compliance, and lower administrative effort and costs for cross-border sellers. 

Avalara VAT Reporting offers prebuilt data extractors for SAP (including S/4HANA) and Oracle (including Fusion Cloud ERP), plus connectors for NetSuite (Basic, OneWorld, and SuiteTax) and an Amazon extractor for marketplace sellers. Data can also be imported via API, CSV, XML, or the data-mapping wizard. Once data comes in, the platform runs more than 150 validation checks, pushes errors to a queue for review, and lets you drill down from each return box to the underlying invoice. Avalara Managed VAT Reporting accepts data via API, AvaTax Extractor, or predefined templates.

Yes. Avalara already lodges Spanish SII, Polish JPK_VAT, Lithuanian iSAF, and SAF-T in jurisdictions that require it. It also integrates with Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting so periodic VAT returns reconcile against real-time transaction data. As ViDA reforms come into effect, this integrated approach means you won’t need to bolt on a second vendor for digital reporting later. Your e-invoicing and your VAT returns are on the same platform.

Every return generated by Avalara VAT Reporting comes with a complete audit trail: the inputs, the validation logic that ran, any manual adjustments and who approved them, and the submitted file. Drilling down from any return box takes you to the underlying invoice. Avalara Managed VAT Reporting customers also get a dedicated compliance contact who manages tax authority correspondence and supports audit response directly. Most customers report that audit preparation time falls from weeks to days.

Pricing for Avalara Managed VAT Reporting is tiered by service level (Small Business, Standard, and Premium) and scales with the number of countries, the lodging frequency, and whether you need fiscal representation, IOSS intermediary services, or Intrastat. Avalara VAT Reporting (in-house) is licensed by country footprint and entity count. Catch-up lodgments and corrective returns are available as a paid add-on for both products, including for customers transferring an existing VAT registration to Avalara from a previous provider. A short scoping call is the fastest way to get an indicative figure.

Take the complexity out of global VAT

See how Avalara simplifies VAT returns and reporting across borders and mandates.
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