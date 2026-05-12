Join Avalara and Hobson & Company to explore independent research on VAT reporting ROI. Learn where organisations spend the most time, common process inefficiencies, and practical ways to reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and help reduce compliance risk using modern VAT reporting solutions.

Key strategies to automate your VAT life cycle

Turn your VAT compliance into a connected, stress-free process.

Extract and consolidate: Automate ERP data extraction to create a single source of truth, removing manual exports and spreadsheets.

Validate and reconcile: Replace manual transaction reviews with automated validation rules and exception-based workflows.

File and monitor: Auto-generate returns from validated data and centralise deadline tracking to drastically reduce compliance risk.

Unlock ROI: Learn how businesses achieve a 466% 3-year ROI and 3.3-month payback by modernising their tax reporting operations.

Don’t let disconnected systems slow you down. Automate today so your finance team can focus on what matters most — analysis and insights. Register now.