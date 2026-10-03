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Welcome to the Avalara blog

Browse featured stories and the latest posts on a variety of tax topics. You can also search for articles about a specific topic, region, or industry.

Featured stories

North America

What you need to know about the US-Canada trade war

Sep 09, 2026

Worldwide

Illinois budget bill taxes digital ads, social media

Sep 01, 2026

Worldwide

Pennsylvania changes local sales tax sourcing rules October 2026

Aug 30, 2026

Featured tools

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Tab 2

Worldwide

Avalara Product Pulse: AI-Driven Tax Compliance Updates

May 12, 2026

Worldwide

Agentic AI for tax reports & dashboards - Avalara solutions

Apr 27, 2026

North America

The Retailer's Guide to Agentic AI for Tax Compliance

Feb 23, 2026

Worldwide

Versori Training Program for Partners

Aug 26, 2026

North America

Avalara + Dynamics 365: Built-in tax & compliance solutions

Jul 13, 2026

North America

Avalara brings tax intelligence to Sidekick

Jun 24, 2026

North America

How 2026 tariffs will impact global trade

Sep 18, 2026

Worldwide

What are Section 338 tariffs?

Sep 9, 2026

North America

Country of origin for customs: What it is and why it matters

Jan 22, 2026
Avalara Tax Changes 2026 is here

The 10th edition of our annual report engagingly breaks down key policies related to sales tax, tariffs, and VAT.
Read the report

1625 Articles

Germany e-invoicing: What businesses must complete before 31 December 2026
Europe

Germany e-invoicing: What businesses must complete before 31 December 2026

Oct 02, 2026
September 2026 monthly roundup
Worldwide

September 2026 monthly roundup

Oct 02, 2026
Tax loan and line of credit options for software companies
North America

Tax loan and line of credit options for software companies

Oct 01, 2026
Texas Comptroller ends data processing tax on marketplace fees
United States

Texas Comptroller ends data processing tax on marketplace fees

Oct 01, 2026
Import VAT: What it is and how to calculate, pay, and recover it
Europe

Import VAT: What it is and how to calculate, pay, and recover it

Oct 01, 2026
October 2026 tax updates
North America

October 2026 tax updates

Oct 01, 2026
Import duties: How they’re calculated and who pays
Europe

Import duties: How they’re calculated and who pays

Sep 25, 2026
Guided Implementation: Go live with an Avalara expert on the call
United States

Guided Implementation: Go live with an Avalara expert on the call

Sep 23, 2026
No more pennies how cash rounding will disrupt sales tax compliance
North America

No more pennies how cash rounding will disrupt sales tax compliance

Sep 23, 2026
VAT on overseas invoices: Rules for EU and non-EU customers
Europe

VAT on overseas invoices: Rules for EU and non-EU customers

Sep 22, 2026
How to request IEEPA tariff refunds
North America

How to request IEEPA tariff refunds

Sep 22, 2026
How to evaluate business loan payback periods
Worldwide

How to evaluate business loan payback periods

Sep 21, 2026
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