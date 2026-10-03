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Sep 09, 2026
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Avalara AvaTax calculates sales and use tax in real time for your shopping cart or invoicing system.
Free sales tax rate tables, updated monthly.
Explore resources to learn about a nexus obligation for your business.
Standard and reduced Values Added Tax and Goods & Sales Tax rates across the world.
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May 12, 2026
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The 10th edition of our annual report engagingly breaks down key policies related to sales tax, tariffs, and VAT.
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