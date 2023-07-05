New laws in Michigan impact installation and delivery charges

Michigan has changed the way most installation fees and delivery charges are taxed.

While some states consider delivery charges to be distinct from handling charges and/or shipping charges, the Michigan Department of Treasury uses the following terms interchangeably: delivery charges, shipping, handling, postage, freight, crating, and packaging. However, installation charges are not the same as delivery charges.

The new laws in Michigan apply to both installation fees and delivery charges. As of April 26, 2023, most delivery charges and installation fees are exempt from Michigan sales and use tax provided both of the following conditions are met:

The seller separately itemizes the delivery and installation charges on the customer’s invoice

The seller keeps books and records detailing how the tax on these transactions was calculated

Michigan sales and use tax still applies to delivery charges as well as installation fees that aren’t separately stated or properly recorded.

Furthermore, Michigan sales tax applies to delivery and installation charges if the transaction involves the sale of electricity, natural gas, or artificial gas by a utility, as defined in MCL 205.92 (2)(1)(v).

This policy change is due to the enactment of House Bills 4039 and 4253, which resulted in two new laws in Michigan: Public Act 20 and Public Act 21.