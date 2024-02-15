How do different Salesforce integrations handle sales tax compliance?

In the old Westerns and period shows I watched as a kid, there were often general store scenes in which the proprietor greeted customers by name, knew exactly what they came in for, and asked after Aunt Mable and her bout of the grippe. Granted neighbors in population: 120 towns are easier to keep track of than, say, online buyers across all 50 states and Canada.

But businesses can get shockingly close to those old-timey portrayals, with the help of a sophisticated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. Salesforce, a trailblazer in the CRM domain, has not only revolutionized the way organizations manage their customer relationships but has also become a cornerstone for building powerful ecommerce storefronts.

The power of Salesforce to create a seamless customer experience can be superpowered by integrating the right software. For sales tax calculation, Avalara and Salesforce work together to provide greater accuracy for customer transactions and improved tax compliance for your business.

In this post, we’ll take a look at some common Salesforce questions, from a tax compliance perspective: