Breast pumps now exempt from North Carolina sales tax

Starting November 1, 2023, breast pumps and related items are exempt from North Carolina sales and use tax.

The new sales and use tax exemption applies to the following:

Breast pumps

Breast pump kits

Breast pump collection and storage supplies Backflow protectors and backflow protector adapters Bottles and bottle caps specific to the operation of the breast pump Breast milk storage bags Brest pump tubes and tubing adapters Breast pump valves and membranes Breast shields and breast shield connectors Other items that may be used to initiate, support, or sustain breastfeeding using a breast pump during lactation that are generally sold as part of a breast pump kit but may be sold separately

Repair and replacement parts for breast pumps

Per the North Carolina Department of Revenue, a “breast pump kit” is “a kit that contains a breast pump and one or more of the following items: breast pump collection and storage supplies and other taxable items of tangible personal property that may be useful to initiate, support, or sustain breastfeeding using a breast pump during lactation, so long as the other taxable items of tangible personal property sold with the breast pump kit at the time of sale are less than 10% of the total sales price of the breast pump kit.”

The following items do not qualify for the sales and use tax exemption: