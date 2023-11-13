Breast pumps now exempt from North Carolina sales tax

Gail Cole Gail Cole Nov 13, 2023

Starting November 1, 2023, breast pumps and related items are exempt from North Carolina sales and use tax. 

The new sales and use tax exemption applies to the following: 

  • Breast pumps
  • Breast pump kits  
  • Breast pump collection and storage supplies 
    • Backflow protectors and backflow protector adapters 
    • Bottles and bottle caps specific to the operation of the breast pump
    • Breast milk storage bags  
    • Brest pump tubes and tubing adapters
    • Breast pump valves and membranes 
    • Breast shields and breast shield connectors
    • Other items that may be used to initiate, support, or sustain breastfeeding using a breast pump during lactation that are generally sold as part of a breast pump kit but may be sold separately 
  • Repair and replacement parts for breast pumps

Per the North Carolina Department of Revenue, a “breast pump kit” is “a kit that contains a breast pump and one or more of the following items: breast pump collection and storage supplies and other taxable items of tangible personal property that may be useful to initiate, support, or sustain breastfeeding using a breast pump during lactation, so long as the other taxable items of tangible personal property sold with the breast pump kit at the time of sale are less than 10% of the total sales price of the breast pump kit.” 

The following items do not qualify for the sales and use tax exemption:

  • Bottles and bottle caps not specific to the operation of the breast pump
  • Breast pump cleaning supplies
  • Breast pump travel bags and similar carrying accessories, including ice packs and labels 
  • Nursing bras, bra pads, breast shells, and other similar products
  • Ointments, creams, and other similar products that relieve breastfeeding-related symptoms or conditions of the breasts or nipples, unless sold as part of a breast pump kit prepackaged by the breast pump manufacturer or distributor

Record-keeping requirements for retailers

Retailers are required to keep detailed invoices or customer receipts of all sales subject to this sales tax exemption. Any retailer that fails to properly document the exemption could be held liable for the uncollected sales tax.

Unfortunately, businesses weren’t given much time to prepare for this policy change. The exemption was established with the enactment of House Bill 259 on October 3, 2023, and the North Carolina Department of Revenue published a notice about it on October 27, 2023 — mere days before the exemption took effect. 

In addition to the exemption for breast pumps, etc., HB 259 established or extended several other sales and use tax exemptions. See the text of the HB 259 for more details. 

Automating sales tax calculation, collection, and remittance helps ensure you collect the sales taxes you need to collect and exempt transactions that are exempt. Learn more about the benefits of automating sales tax compliance

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
North Carolina Retail Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Nov 10, 2023
OTA license and registration requirements: What you need to know
Nov 09, 2023
Ohio will not offer tax amnesty in 2023
Nov 08, 2023
Businesses are investing in financial technology for the future
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.