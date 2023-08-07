Texas currently has what some folks call a diaper tax and a tampon tax, meaning Texas sales and use tax applies to diapers and tampons. Starting September 1, 2023, there will be no tax on tampons, diapers, or a number of other family care products in the Lone Star State. Senate Bill 379, signed into law in June 2023, establishes a permanent Texas sales and use tax exemption for the following “family care items”: Baby bottles

Baby wipes

Breast milk pumping products

Diapers (adult and children)

Feminine hygiene products (menstrual cups, pads, and sponges; sanitary napkins, tampons, and similar products “sold for the principal purpose of feminine hygiene in connection with the menstrual cycle or postpartum care”)

Maternity clothing

Wound care dressings (e.g., sterile adhesive bandages, rolls or pads of gauze, and surgical and medical tape used to secure a wound care dressing to a patient) Governor Greg Abbott shared this message via Twitter (now known as X) shortly thereafter:

The Texas Comptroller has yet to publicize the tax changes, but likely will soon.

Does the end of the Texas tampon tax signal the end of an era?

How should I handle the end of the Texas tampon tax?