What is the pink tax and will it have an impact in 2023

What is the pink tax?

Most broadly, the pink tax describes gender inequality in various forms, including the gender pay gap. More specifically, the pink tax refers to gender-based price discrimination: the fact that some products and services designed for women or girls may cost more than similar products and services designed for men or boys.



Is the pink tax a real tax?

The pink tax isn’t a traditional “tax,” but a number of studies have concluded the pink tax is real. “Examples of gender-based price disparities for goods and services have been documented throughout the economy,” noted a December 2016 report by the Joint Economic Committee of the United States Congress. “This phenomenon may not constitute intentional gender discrimination. Yet the frequency with which female consumers find themselves paying higher prices for gender-specific goods and services effectively becomes a tax on being a woman.”

Evidence the pink tax exists

A 1992 investigation of price discrimination against women conducted by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) concluded that women paid more for men at dry cleaners, hair salons, launderers, and used car dealers. Then, in 1994, California’s Assembly Office of Research found that 64% of stores in five major cities charged more to launder a women’s white cotton shirt than a man’s white cotton shirt, and that women in California paid on average $5 more for a haircut than men. Roughly two decades later, in 2011, researchers at the University of Central Florida reported that 85 out of 100 surveyed hair salons charged an average of 54% more for a basic women’s haircut than a basic men’s haircut.

And in 2015, after reviewing nearly 400 pairs of products sold by New York City retailers, the New York City DCA concluded women’s products “were priced higher” than similar products for men. DCA found that 42% of women’s products were priced higher than similar men’s products. By contrast, men’s products had a higher price tag 18% of the time.

Evidence the pink tax may not exist

In 2018, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) examined prices for 10 categories of personal care products geared to women and men. After controlling for size and other factors that could lead to price discrepancies, GAO found women paid more than men for the following five products: Body deodorant

Body spray

Designer perfume

Shaving cream

Underarm deodorant However, the following products for men cost more than similar products for women: Nondisposable razors

Shaving gel There was no discernible gendered price for the following: Disposable razors

Disposable razor blades

Mass-market perfumes Ultimately, GAO couldn’t definitively conclude there was a pink tax — or that there wasn’t. “GAO found that the target gender for a product is a significant factor contributing to price differences identified, but GAO did not have sufficient information to determine the extent to which these gender-related price differences were due to gender bias as opposed to other factors, such as different advertising costs.”

Is a tampon tax a pink tax?

Is import tax the true pink tax?

If there is a true tax on gendered items, it’s likely import tax (aka, customs duty or tariffs). In 2015, the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy at Texas A&M University found that clothing companies pay higher import taxes on certain women’s apparel than on similar men’s apparel. Rates don’t always change based on gender, but they can because gender is one way governments and customs officials distinguish the millions of products that cross international borders every day. In fact, the Mosbacher Institute determined that 86% of U.S. apparel imports and 79% of U.S. footwear imports in 2014 were gender-classified by the United States International Trade Commission. And gender-based discrepancies on import taxes persist today.

For example, women’s or girls’ shirts knitted or crocheted from manmade fibers and containing 23% or more of wool or fine animal hair (HTS 61062010) are subject to a 14.9% import tax. By contrast, men’s or boys’ shirts made in the same way of the same materials (HTS 61052010) are subject to a 13.6% import tax.

The difference in import tax rates can be even more extreme, as evidenced here: 0.9% — Duty rate for men’s or boys’ shirts containing 70% or more by weight of silk or silk waste (HTS 61059040)

14.9% — Duty rate for women’s or girls’ shirts containing 70% or more by weight of silk or silk waste (HTS 61062010) (You can search the Harmonized Tariff Schedule for duty rates using the HTS codes provided above. Learn more about HTS codes.) The Mossbacher Institute would like to see Congress address the gender import tax disparity, perhaps by banning “tariff differentials on products that are gender-classified, but otherwise identical.”

Is the pink tax legal?

There’s currently no federal law prohibiting gender-based price discrimination. The 2021 Pink Tax Repeal Act sought to outlaw gender-based taxes, but the bill garnered little attention and wasn’t enacted. Similar bills introduced in the past have also died. However, at least two states and several local jurisdictions have prohibited so-called pink taxes — and their counterpart, blue taxes.



Which states have banned the pink tax?

Both California and New York have enacted laws that prohibit gender-based price discrepancies.

California bans gender-based price discrimination

California’s Gender Tax Repeal Act of 1995 prohibits businesses of any kind from discriminating, with respect to the price charged for services of similar or like kind, against a person because of the person’s gender. However, it allows businesses to set different prices “based specifically upon the amount of time, difficulty, or cost of providing the services.” Because it applied to services but not to products marketed to women, the 1995 law left the gender-based pricing ban undone. In 2022, the California Assembly rectified that oversight with the enactment of AB-1287. As of January 1, 2023, California businesses are prohibited from charging a different price for any two goods that are substantially similar, “if those goods are priced differently based on the gender of the individuals for whom the goods are marketed and intended.”

Like its predecessor, the 2022 California law doesn’t prohibit price differences that are based specifically upon: The amount of time it took to manufacture those goods

The cost incurred in manufacturing those goods

The difficulty in manufacturing those goods

The labor used in manufacturing those goods

The materials used in manufacturing those goods

Any other gender-neutral reason for charging a different price for those goods.

New York state bans gender-based price discrimination

Miami-Dade County, Florida, bans gender-based price discrimination

Though price discrepancies based solely on gender haven’t been outlawed by the state of Florida, they’re illegal in Florida’s Miami-Dade County. The county’s gender price discrimination ordinance applies to both goods and services and to sales by individuals as well as businesses. As seems to be the norm in such cases, price disparities for comparable products are legal under certain circumstances, such as if products for one gender cost more to produce or obtain than products for another gender.



What states could ban the pink tax in 2023?

In 2023, several states introduced bills seeking to prohibit gender-based pricing, gender discrimination, pink taxes, and so forth. These include: Hawaii

Illinois

New Jersey

Washington None of the bills have made it into law as of this writing, and the Washington bill died before it could make it out of committee.



What’s the future of the pink tax?