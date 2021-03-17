Ohio joins the “End the Pink Tax” revolution

Ohio will soon stop taxing sales of tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

The new exemption is due to the enactment of Senate Bill 26, which unanimously passed both houses of the Ohio Legislature and was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine on November 6, 2019. Two of the bill’s sponsors, Representatives Niraj J. Antani and Brigid Kelly, immediately celebrated the “pink tax repeal,” as did the bill’s strongest proponent, Anusha Singh, Policy Director of the nonprofit PERIOD and President of the PERIOD chapter at The Ohio State University. All said the exemption was a step toward gender equality.

“Feminine hygiene products” are defined in the bill as “tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins, and other similar tangible personal property designed for feminine hygiene in connection with the human menstrual cycle.” In case there’s any confusion over the term “hygiene,” SB 26 specifically excludes “grooming and hygiene products.”

According to the measure’s fiscal note, state sales tax revenue will decrease by approximately $3.2 million and $4 million each year, which gives an idea of how much money women spend on these necessities. Local sales tax revenue will drop by $0.8 million to $1 million annually.

The exemption is set to take effect “on or after the first day of the first month that begins at least 30 days after the bill’s effective date.”

Although it’s received the most press, the end of the so-called “pink tax” is just one component of SB 26.