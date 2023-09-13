Ready-to-drink beverages are having a heyday in the United States. The ready-to-drink (RTD) category grew more than any other spirits category in 2022, and the RTD category value is expected to reach $11.6 billion through 2026. Such strong sales are causing some states to reconsider how to best classify — and tax — RTDs. When it comes to defining and taxing ready-to-drink beverages, there’s little if any consistency from state to state.

What is an RTD?

What is an RTD? As the name suggests, an RTD is a beverage manufactured and packaged for immediate, easy, individual consumption. While that may call cans of beer to mind, RTD typically refers to drinks assembled from two or more ingredients, like cocktails, that are sold in a manufacturer-sealed container. RTDs usually contain alcohol, though there are nonalcoholic varieties. A margarita prepared by your favorite Mexican restaurant for off-premises consumption is not a ready-to-drink beverage. The premixed, canned Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD that hit the U.S market in March 2023 is. The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) doesn’t define ready-to-drink beverages, and every state defines RTDs differently, if at all. For instance, Arkansas defines a ready-to-drink product as “a product containing spirituous liquor with a final finished product of no greater than 15% alcohol by weight.” A “mixed spirit drink” in Michigan is made with distilled spirits and other ingredients, has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of no more than 13.5%, and is packaged in metal cans; if packaged in any other type of container, a mixed spirit drink may not exceed 10% ABV. In Nebraska, a ready-to-drink cocktail is a beverage or other confection containing spirits in an original package that contains 12.5% or less ABV. RTDs are commonly categorized by manufacturing method or the base alcohol ingredient: Malt (partially germinated cereal grains like barley) or malt substitute (including sugar);

Spirits (gin, rum, tequila, vodka, whiskey, grain neutral spirits); or

Wine (fermented grapes or other fruits). Ingredients matter because they’re tied to tax: States typically tax beer and other malt-based beverages differently than distilled spirits, and liquor differently than wine. Many states have taken a similar approach to taxing RTDs.

How are RTDs taxed?

To understand how RTDs are taxed, it helps to start with a primer on how state excise taxes apply to beer, wine, and spirits. State taxes on beer, wine, and spirits are linked to alcohol content Tax rates tend to be linked to alcohol content. With a higher alcohol content than beer or wine, distilled spirits are taxed more heavily than beer or wine. Malt beverages have relatively low alcohol by volume and are subject to the lowest tax rates. A happy medium (stronger than beer but weaker than spirits), wine is typically taxed somewhere between the two. The following chart gives a taste of how different tax rates for alcoholic beverages can be from state to state (in dollars per gallon) — but just a taste. Beverage alcohol excise taxes are layered and complex, and the responsibility to pay them may fall on the manufacturer, retailer, or wholesaler, depending on the type of transaction.

State Beer Wine Spirits California $0.20 $0.20 $3.30 Florida $0.48 $2.25 $6.50 Missouri $0.06 $0.42 $2.00 New York $0.14 $0.30 $6.44 Ohio $0.18 $0.32 $11.38 Texas $0.19 $0.20 $2.40 Utah $0.41 NA $15.92 Washington $0.26 $0.87 $36.55