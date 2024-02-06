Kansas considers sales tax holiday, permanent tax exemption for diapers and tampons

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is all for providing sales tax relief, such as getting rid of the sales tax on food and other essentials. In fact, she says she’s “dead set on making sure working Kansans get a tax cut this year.” But she’s not for just any old tax cut.

On January 26, 2024, the Kansas Legislature passed a bill (HB 2284) that, among other provisions, would establish a flat 5.25% individual income tax and provide property tax relief. It would also fully exempt food from the state sales tax starting April 1, 2024. Currently, the state sales tax on food is set to hit 0% on January 1, 2025.

Governor Kelly vetoed HB 2284 the day it landed on her desk. “I support responsible tax cuts, but I refuse to sign into law a reckless flat tax that would take us back to Brownback,” she wrote in her veto message, referring to former Governor Sam Brownback, her predecessor. Income tax cuts created during Brownback’s tenure brought Kansas to the brink of a fiscal cliff.

The Kansas Legislature is expected to try to override the veto. Meanwhile, there’s HB 2586 to consider, a bill backed by the governor.

“HB 2586 contains several tax relief provisions that are similar — and in some cases identical — to the plan passed by the legislature,” according to the Tax Foundation. One key difference is the approach to individual income tax reform: While HB 2284 would create a flat income tax, HB 2586 would maintain the state’s graduated income tax rates. The Tax Foundation prefers the income tax policy put forward in HB 2284.

Another difference: HB 2586 would make more sales tax changes than the Legislature’s bill.