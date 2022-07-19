Vendor discounts for filing sales tax on time, a state-by-state guide

Though all states penalize businesses for filing and/or remitting sales tax late, many also reward vendors for filing and remitting sales tax on time. A couple even sweeten the pot for businesses that file sales tax early.



Rewards for filing and paying sales tax on time (and correctly) vary by state and generally range from 0.25% to a whopping 5% of the tax due. Yet the overall rewards may not differ as greatly as it first seems: New York offers a generous 5% discount but has maximum discount of $200 per quarter; on the other hand, Nevada doesn’t cap its 0.25% discount.

The greatest savings for small sellers may be available in Colorado, where the vendor discount for state sales tax is 4%, there’s no cap, and many local tax jurisdictions offer an additional local discount. But there’s no gain without pain, because sales tax compliance in Colorado is notoriously complex.

Even the smallest discounts can add up to significant savings over time, so it’s good to know which states offer them. Small businesses operating with tight margins may find them particularly beneficial.

Read on for a list of state discounts for filing and remitting sales tax on time.

