California property tax guide
Owning and managing a property or business can be demanding and time-consuming. It often requires long hours of multitasking and making decisions as well as facing unexpected challenges. Understanding the nuances of California property tax policies and deadlines can be one of the most challenging tasks for business owners with property in California.
Though you can’t control how California localities assess property value, you can reduce your risk of noncompliance by staying up to date on various rule changes and deadlines. Doing so can keep you ahead of the game by knowing if and where you have property tax liability, and when you need to pay.
Why is property tax compliance important?
Aside from it being your legal responsibility to pay property tax in California, failure to do so can significantly impact your business. Even late payments or underpayments can result in negative outcomes for your business. Here are just a few of the potential consequences:
- Government tax liens or foreclosures
- Financial penalties and accumulated interest charges
- Audits or investigations by tax authorities
- Damage to your reputation in the community
It’s essential to make timely, informed decisions about your business and keep your California tax obligations in check.
Which types of businesses should be concerned about property tax compliance?
Companies of all sizes may face new tax obligations when they acquire other companies, buy or sell properties in new jurisdictions, or purchase major assets.
It’s important to note that property tax generally falls into two distinct categories: real and personal.
Real property taxes:
- Include land, plus the buildings and fixtures permanently attached to it
- Are assessed on agricultural, commercial, industrial, residential, and utility property
- Apply in all 50 states
Personal property taxes:
- Include movable items such as machinery, fixtures, and other equipment — property not permanently affixed to land
- Are assessed only on property used in business
- Apply in 43 states
Why is property tax compliance so complex?
Tracking and managing property tax compliance is challenging due to changing laws, due dates, rates, and filing requirements.
Here’s a quick look at various California property tax deadlines:
Personal property
Is personal property taxable?
Assessment date for personal property tax
Appeal deadline for personal property tax
Payment deadline for personal property tax
Return filing deadline for personal property tax
Yes
January 1
September 15, in counties where a value notice is supplied by August 1;
November 30 in other counties
August 31
April 1
Real property
Is real property taxable?
Assessment date for real property tax
Appeal deadline for real property tax
Payment deadline for real property tax
Yes
January 1
September 15, in counties where a value notice is supplied by August 1;
November 30 in other counties
First installment: December 10
Second installment: April 10
Simplify California property tax management
