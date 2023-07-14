Puerto Rico 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday

There are usually two back-to-school sales tax holidays in Puerto Rico each year. They correspond to the school year, which is typically divided into two semesters — one running from early August into mid-December, another running January into May. The first tax-free weekend takes place in January, and the second in July.

For 2023, the summer tax-free weekend starts at midnight July 14 and ends at 11:59 p.m. July 15.

The temporary clothing exemption is narrow when compared with other back-to-school sales tax holidays in the United States. It’s common for states to exempt most articles of clothing and footwear under a certain price point, along with a variety of school supplies. Many states also exempt computers or computer supplies.

The Puerto Rico back-to-school sales tax holiday applies solely to specified school uniforms and school materials.