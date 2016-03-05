1. Does eBay automatically collect sales tax for me?

2. How do I collect and remit tax on eBay sales?

3. Does eBay calculate how much sales tax I owe?

It does … in the jurisdictions where eBay has tax obligations. For the few local jurisdictions in which eBay is not responsible for collecting sales tax, you’re required to figure out how much sales tax you need to collect and remit to local tax authorities. Refer to each state’s treasury department to determine the correct and most up-to-date sales tax rate — or use an automated sales tax calculation solution.

4. I’m just using eBay to sell a few personal items. Do I need to collect sales tax?

If you’ve decided to use eBay to get rid of your old camping equipment, chances are you’re not obligated to collect sales tax. These types of one-off sales are known as "occasional, casual, or isolated sales," and are often exempt from sales tax. States often limit tax exemptions for occasional sales based on the number of transactions or the profit earned within a certain time period. For instance, both California and Texas have exemption limits on resales during a 12-month period. However, not all states impose these kinds of restrictions. Massachusetts, for example, doesn’t specify a number or amount of tax-free casual sales allowed. As the rules regarding occasional sales vary by state, it’s important to research exemptions everywhere you make sales. With all that in mind, eBay will automatically apply sales tax to sales in states with marketplace facilitator laws, because the tax responsibility is theirs as a marketplace rather than yours as the seller.

5. I want to buy stuff to sell on my eBay store. Do I need to pay sales tax?

Generally, resale items (purchases from a vendor to be resold to an end user) are not subject to sales tax, as it’s assumed that the end user will pay the sales tax on these items. However, in order to purchase these goods without paying sales tax, you’re typically required to supply a valid reseller license or permit to the vendor. The eBay buyer exemption program simplifies the process if you’re making these types of purchases through their platform.

