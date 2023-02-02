Not all states are equal: The 10 trickiest states for filing sales tax

Sometimes the most difficult tasks in life are the most rewarding, and sometimes they’re simply the most difficult. With sales tax compliance, it’s the latter.



The fact is, not all states are equal when it comes to sales tax filing and remittance. For a variety of reasons, sales tax compliance in certain states takes more time and causes more headaches than sales tax compliance in others.

There’s no one reason why this is so. In many states, a variety of elements converge to create a perfect storm of complexity. These may include: frequent and abundant rate changes, specific filing and payment requirements, and expanded collection requirements.

Of the 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) that have a general sales tax, 10 stand out as being especially tricky for sales tax compliance: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. Two others have the dubious distinction of getting honorable mention: Alabama and Kansas.

To illustrate the knottiness, here are some examples. California stands out, in part, for having multiple filing schedules, special reporting requirements for each location or outlet, and optional local jurisdictions. Colorado is a home rule state where more than 70 local governments (municipal or county) administer their own local taxes on top of the state sales tax. Illinois also allows home rule, and — confusingly — it has a retailers’ occupation tax, a service occupation tax, and a gross receipts tax. And so on.

While bothersome (and time-consuming), these filing complexities have been around a long time. More recently, sales tax compliance in these states has been complicated by expanded nexus provisions.