Sales tax compliance for eBay merchants
Automate the returns preparation and filing with Avalara
Avalara Returns for Small Business
Avalara lets eBay users reduce sales tax return preparation time and eliminate the hassle of filing with each state website — all through a self-serve and easy-to-use application.
Features and benefits
Sync your sales data and we’ll tell you where, when, and how to file each filing period. After prep, file your returns with a single click.
Getting your business up and running with Avalara is simple. Your sales data can be connected by importing records via a simplified .csv upload process
We’ll send you reminders each month you have returns due — because no one likes late fees or filing calendars.
Your Returns for Small Business subscription price remains the same through the year no matter your monthly sales volume.
You’ll have access to our extensive self-service support center.
Importing sales data from a standard .csv is simple. Simply export your data to a.csv file, then drag and drop or select files via the built-in upload tool.
Using your sales data, Returns for Small Business will tell you where, when, and how to file each period. To top it off, we’ll also prepare a file-ready, printable PDF of your returns.
File your prepared returns electronically and schedule future filings.
What sets us apart
Prior to filing, review your return in the same state-approved form you're already familiar with.
Your subscription fee stays the same no matter how many sales you make throughout the year.
Sometimes you’ll need to file a $0 return. We can do that.
Returns for Small Business makes it easy to edit and make adjustments to your sales data after it’s been synced.
Account for merchandise returns from prior filing periods without requiring an amended return.
Returns for Small Business uses your tax calculations to prepare your returns, handling your nontaxable items and exempt sales. So you don’t pay more (or less) than you need to.
"I'm very impressed with Avalara, and with the Avalara team. Everything runs very smoothly. I don’t even have to think about it."
Jean Treimanis
CFO, JL Marine Systems
Connect with Avalara
See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
