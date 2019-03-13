Dylan’s Candy Bar is no ordinary candy store. It’s a confectionary experience combining all things candy with fashion, art, and pop culture. It offers over 7,000 candy and candy-related gifts from around the world.

Dylan’s rapid expansion into new product lines and distribution channels exponentially increased the complexity of its tax accounting. Product taxability varies by location, and the team has to know where their candy is classified as food and whether a clothing item qualifies as a luxury good. The company’s omnichannel strategy introduced additional complications and potential for error.

As the business grew, so did the challenge of keeping up. And to make matters even more challenging, their systems didn’t talk to each other — GL, inventory, and POS systems were completely disconnected.



The accounting team had been calculating taxes, filing in each state, and managing exemption certificates for hundreds of customers, essentially by hand. Auditors found Dylan’s books such fertile ground for back taxes, penalties, and interest that they came back year after year — New York state alone audited the company on an annual basis from 2006 to 2012.



"It was really grueling,” says Lois Browne, the company’s vice president of finance. “Every time an auditor came in, we’d have two people completely dedicated to that for at least three weeks. Our exposure was so high, we couldn’t afford not to prioritize it.”