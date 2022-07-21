Economic nexus, home rule, and sales tax: What businesses need to know

Businesses required to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states have a hard row to hoe. Keeping track of changing sales tax rates, online sales tax requirements, and reporting obligations can be challenging. Keeping compliant in all jurisdictions can be even more difficult, especially for businesses selling in home-rule states.

What is home-rule sales tax?

When it comes to sales tax, home rule describes states where local governments like cities or counties can administer local sales tax: They can audit businesses, create their own forms, and define terms differently from the state. In non-home-rule states, sales tax is administered by the state and the state tax authority — entities like the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration or the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. There are only a handful of home-rule states, but what they lack in number they can make up for in aggravation. Home-rule jurisdictions may require a business to register with the local tax authority, in addition to registering with the state tax authority. They may levy local sales tax on transactions that are exempt from state sales tax, or exempt sales that are subject to state sales tax. And they may demand businesses file local sales tax returns and remit tax to the local tax authority in addition to filing with the state. Adding to the complexity, local returns may or may not follow the same schedule as state returns. There are varying degrees of home-rule authority. In some states, like West Virginia, the state department of revenue administers home-rule sales taxes. That’s generally true in Illinois as well, with the exception of some Chicago taxes. This is typically the best-case scenario for businesses because they usually only need to deal with one taxing authority. In other states, like Alabama and Colorado, state tax departments administer sales tax for some local governments but not others. Approximately 70 home-rule cities in Colorado and 20 home-rule cities in Idaho are self-collecting; some of these cities require businesses based outside city limits to register for the local option tax. The Louisiana Department of Revenue doesn’t administer any local sales taxes. More on that in a bit. Home-rule jurisdictions have been around for decades, and they’ve always complicated sales tax compliance for certain businesses. Yet their reach was somewhat limited because states — and by extension, local governments — could require a business to collect and remit sales tax only if the business had a physical tie to the state (or locality). That changed when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). Physical presence still gives a business nexus, or a connection creating a sales tax obligation, but thanks to the Wayfair decision, states can also tax businesses with no physical presence in the state (remote businesses). States leapt at the chance. Today, all states with a sales tax have an economic nexus law requiring remote sellers to register for sales tax if their sales into the state surpass the state’s economic nexus threshold. Thresholds vary by state and range from $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the current or calendar year (South Dakota), to $500,000 and 100 transactions in the previous four tax quarters (New York). You can find economic nexus threshold information for each state in this state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws. So …

How did Wayfair impact states with home rule?

At first, Wayfair caused a bit of a free-for-all in many states. More than one state took a “tax now, work out the kinks later” approach, and though it’s been four years since Wayfair, sales tax in some states is still tangled. In the wake of the ruling, each state had to figure out the best way to tax remote sales: whether to base the economic nexus threshold on sales volume and/or number of transactions, whether to include services or exempt transactions in the threshold, and so forth. States also had to set an effective date, figure out how soon after crossing a threshold a business would need to register, and more. For states, winning the right to tax remote sales was a big deal; actually taxing remote sales is perhaps an even bigger one. Home-rule states faced an additional hurdle: how to minimize the burden of local sales tax registration, collection, and remittance for remote sellers. The Wayfair decision doesn’t expressly prohibit states from piling burdensome sales tax obligations on businesses. However, the decision approvingly noted that South Dakota’s tax system tries to prevent “undue burdens upon interstate commerce” by providing state-level tax administration, uniform definitions for products and services, simplified tax rate structures, and other simplification measures. Whatever else may be true about home rule, it generally doesn’t make tax compliance simpler for businesses. Wayfair overturned decades of precedent, but as we all know, what the court gives it can take away. Perhaps that’s why most home-rule states are trying to simplify sales tax compliance for remote sellers.

How home-rule states are trying to simplify sales tax for remote sellers

How you can ease the sales tax burden