How to simplify local sales tax compliance in the post-Wayfair world

Local sales tax compliance is a common pain point for businesses, especially small businesses, required to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states. To understand why, the United States House of Representatives Committee on Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access recently invited four representatives from the small business community to discuss the matter. Managing sales tax became more complex for many businesses after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the physical presence rule in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). Prior to the Wayfair ruling, sales taxes were collected primarily by businesses with a physical presence in the state. Local sales taxes were collected primarily by businesses located in the jurisdiction. Wayfair enables states to tax out-of-state businesses that make sales — but have no physical presence — in the state; this is economic nexus. Today, 43 states (plus Washington, D.C.) have economic nexus. Of those states, 36 have local sales and use taxes in addition to the state sales tax. There are more than 12,000 tax jurisdictions nationwide. The state tax authority in most states oversees the administration and collection of state and local sales and use taxes. In home-rule states, however, local governments may administer their own local sales and use taxes. As a result, businesses may have to register, file returns, and remit taxes to multiple tax authorities. This is enormously burdensome for businesses that manage sales tax manually.

What states are doing to simplify compliance for remote sellers

Should Congress intervene?