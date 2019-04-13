Sales tax risk assessment

Discover where your sales may require you to register for sales tax

STEP 1 OF 3
Select the states where you make sales

Check all states where you make sales but don’t have a sales tax permit, don’t collect sales tax, and don’t file sales tax returns.

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

STEP 2 OF 3
Identify the states where you meet or exceed the nexus threshold

All states are different. Pay attention to included and excluded transactions as well as effective dates in each state.

STEP 3 OF 3
Review your results

Based on your responses, you may have a sales tax obligation in the states listed below based on economic nexus If no states are listed, your responses indicate that you don’t have economic nexus in any new states at this time.

Note: This assessment only gauges economic nexus. There are other ways to establish a sales tax obligation, including but not limited to where you have a physical presence.

Note: The information provided on this page provides general guidance on sales tax economic nexus laws. It is not a substitute for tax advice from a certified tax professional. If you are unsure of your tax liabilities, please contact a tax expert. 

We have an extensive partner referral program with tax experts and SALT CPAs who can provide guidance. Go here for a list.