Sales tax risk assessment
Discover where your sales may require you to register for sales tax
STEP 1 OF 3
Select the states where you make sales
Select the states where you make sales
Check all states where you make sales but don’t have a sales tax permit, don’t collect sales tax, and don’t file sales tax returns.
Existing customer?
Sign in to your Avalara account for a better way to review your sales tax obligations
STEP 2 OF 3
Identify the states where you meet or exceed the nexus threshold
Identify the states where you meet or exceed the nexus threshold
All states are different. Pay attention to included and excluded transactions as well as effective dates in each state.
STEP 3 OF 3
Review your results
Review your results
Based on your responses, you may have a sales tax obligation in the states listed below based on economic nexus If no states are listed, your responses indicate that you don’t have economic nexus in any new states at this time.
Note: This assessment only gauges economic nexus. There are other ways to establish a sales tax obligation, including but not limited to where you have a physical presence.
We’re here to help.
Schedule a call
Sales tax is complicated. We can help you understand your risks and move toward compliance.
Complete the form then select a time and date that work for you.
Note: The information provided on this page provides general guidance on sales tax economic nexus laws. It is not a substitute for tax advice from a certified tax professional. If you are unsure of your tax liabilities, please contact a tax expert.
We have an extensive partner referral program with tax experts and SALT CPAs who can provide guidance. Go here for a list.