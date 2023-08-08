Sales tax holidays are always a heady time for consumers able to purchase a variety of items sales tax free. They tend to be more of a pain point for the retailers that must ensure they don’t collect tax on eligible transactions.

What is eligible for the tax-free weekend in Texas?

Clothing and footwear

Much clothing and footwear priced less than $100 is exempt from Texas sales tax during the back-to-school tax-free weekend — but some clothing and footwear doesn’t qualify for the exemption.

Exempt clothing and footwear include:

Bowling shirts

Chef uniforms

Diapers (cloth and disposable)

Face masks (cloth and disposable)

Hiking boots

Workout clothes

Products that remain taxable during the sales tax holiday include:

Accessories Bowling shoes (rented and sold)

Fishing boots (waders)

Life jackets and vests

Protective masks (e.g., N95, welder, swim, and the like)

Sweatbands (arm, wrist, and head)

Clothing and footwear sold for general use tend to qualify for the back-to-school sales tax holiday while tax typically continues to apply to accessories as well as sports and recreational equipment. Thus, baseball caps and jerseys are exempt, but baseball cleats, gloves, and pants remain taxable.

The Texas back-to-school tax-free weekend is an annual event, but changes do sometimes occur. For instance, face masks were added to the list of qualifying items during the COVID-19 pandemic. When in doubt, check the Texas Comptroller’s list of qualifying and nonqualifying items.

School supplies

The back-to-school sales tax holiday applies to specified school supplies and school backpacks priced less than $100 per item.

Exempt items include:

Book bags

Calculators

Lunch boxes

Notebooks

Paper

Pencils and pens

If several school supplies are sold together in a kit, and the kit contains qualifying and nonqualifying items, the taxability of the kit depends on the value of the exempt and taxable items contained in it. If the value of the exempt items is greater than the value of the taxable items, the kit would qualify for the tax-free weekend. If the value of the taxable items is greater, the kit wouldn’t qualify so would be taxable.

There’s a list of qualifying school supplies on the Texas Comptroller website. If an item isn’t on that list, it isn’t eligible for the tax-free weekend.