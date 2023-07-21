How technology can help you break through B2B and D2C obstacles
Many manufacturers expanded their sales channels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — adding (or increasing) efforts to reach business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) audiences. Selling to these new channels was a way to maintain profitability, and perhaps even grow, during uncertain times.
But it’s never as simple as it seems when it comes to entering new markets and channels. And there are significant obstacles that come with selling B2B and D2C. There’s good news, though: Technology can help. Read on for a quick look at three things tech can do for your business, and then download this guide to get the full story of how Avalara and Acumatica make selling B2B and D2C easier.
Streamline your tax compliance
New markets and new channels mean new regulations, especially when it comes to tax compliance — and because different jurisdictions all have their own rules, trying to keep up with it all manually (or with outdated technology) can put you at risk of fines and penalties if you’re ever audited.
Avalara’s automated solutions manage the hassle for you, from calculating and applying the right rates to filing returns, managing exemption certificates (which can be key if you’re selling B2B), and more. And if you sell internationally, Avalara has tools to help you stay compliant with EU VAT regulations and laws for other markets.
Deliver better experiences for customers
Automation and digital tools also make things better for your customers — whether it’s something as routine as ensuring that the item your website shows as available is actually in stock, or something that should be routine, such as applying their exemption certificate correctly so they don’t pay sales tax or VAT when they shouldn’t.
Cloud-based ERP software from Acumatica integrates seamlessly with Avalara solutions, so you have real-time visibility into things like inventory and orders, you can provide convenient, personalized service, and you know the tax side of things is covered, too. That’s a win for everybody.
Scale your business
Selling in new markets and channels can put strain on your operations: Attracting new customers is great, but it also might mean managing new shipping partners, keeping track of inventory in new warehouses, and other challenges.
Automating key processes such as inventory management and order processing can alleviate some of that load, and better yet, it can free up resources (including people) to put toward more strategic initiatives.
Discover the power of automation
Having the right partner to help guide your automation journey is just as important as having the right tools. On their own, Avalara’s tax compliance solutions and Acumatica’s cloud-based ERP software are powerful resources — but the experts at Avalara and Acumatica are also committed to helping you get the most out of them, so you can grow your business.
If you’re expanding your sales to include B2B and D2C, or you’re looking to move into new markets, be sure to download our guide and learn more about how automation can help.
