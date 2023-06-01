May 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Mergers and acquisitions and licensing challenges. If staying on top of business licenses for a single business presents a challenge, imagine how much more difficult it is when you have to factor in mergers and acquisitions. Understanding what you’re up against is the first step.

Springtime (license) renewal. In some states, your business license is valid for as long as you own your business. In others, you have to renew every year. As of November 2020, Alabama is in the second category. Business owners will have to make annual trips to the Alabama Department of Revenue website to renew their lodging tax, rental tax, sales tax, or sellers use tax licenses.

Think pink (tax). Have you ever found yourself in the fluorescent-lit aisles of a drugstore, wondering why a purple, shimmery lilac-whisper-scented deodorant is more expensive than a steely gray tube that smells like evergreen sport? That’s the pink tax in action. While not a traditional tax, the pink tax refers to the fact that some products and services designed for women or girls may cost more than similar products and services designed for men or boys.

Retail delivery relief. Since it took effect July 2022, the Colorado retail delivery fee has been a hot-button issue for businesses in the Centennial State. A new Colorado bill, signed into law May 4, 2023, aims to take the heat off small businesses by waiving the fee for qualifying new businesses and businesses with less than $500,000 in sales during the previous year.



Home sweet home-based businesses. Are you starting a home-based business? From sales to sweets, each type of business has different registration requirements when it comes to the state or tax jurisdiction they operate in. How do you know if you even need to register with your state’s secretary of state?

Order up! A great restaurant requires a talented team of people to run smoothly — friendly front-of-house staff, skilled chefs, and someone in the back office making sure everyone gets paid on time. But do you need to add tax expertise to the menu?

Automation nation. Taxes can be complex, time-consuming, and a ton of work for your employees. Market intelligence firm IDC finds organizations that automate can scale and grow their business faster, increase the speed of response to the customer, and be more agile in their response. What could you gain by automating tax compliance?

Sold! To the reader of this blog post. If you’re looking for a limited edition baseball card or running a business selling your collection of vintage video games, chances are you’ll find yourself on eBay. But what are your responsibilities when it comes to collecting and remitting sales tax on one of the biggest online marketplaces? We have your answers (no bidding required).

What’s use tax got to do with it? You’ve likely heard the phrase “sales and use tax,” and if you’ve stuck around the Avalara Tax Desk for any length of time, you’re on your way to becoming a sales tax expert. But understanding use tax can be a little more complicated. Here’s what you need to know.

Invoicing goes digital. If you do business internationally, you may have noticed increased use of electronic invoicing across parts of Europe. Learn how Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can help you keep up with global e-invoicing mandates.