October 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 

No more nexus? A growing number of states are eliminating the transaction threshold that establishes sales tax nexus for remote sellers, and you’ll never guess who's leading the charge.

Tricky tax. Of the 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) that have a general sales tax, ten stand out as being especially tricky for sales tax compliance. Find out why businesses with an obligation to collect sales tax in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Tennessee, and Texas might have a tougher time getting tax right.

OTA Q&A. Who is responsible for collecting lodging taxes when an online travel agency is involved? The answer might be simple but complying with all state and local tax laws can get a little complicated.

A glossy new glossary. India has been rolling out e-invoicing since early 2020, and the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) helpfully published a glossary of key terms and concepts related to e-invoicing. We’ve reproduced the glossary on the Avalara Tax Desk for clarity and ease of reference.

Snacks tax. Food taxes vary around the country, but they can get especially complicated when that food comes in an individual-sized portion. Pair this Wacky Tax Wednesday blog post with your favorite candy bar or bag of potato chips and learn about how snacks are taxed in certain states — and why size matters in Texas.