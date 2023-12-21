Why combined state sales tax rates won’t cut it for your business

In most states, businesses have to collect the sales tax rate in effect at the delivery address (for online sales). In 37 states, this includes local taxes. A handful of states, including Alabama and Texas, have a single sales tax rate for remote sellers (if you apply to collect it). It can be difficult to know which taxes your business should collect and remit.

Even if you fail to charge your customers the correct tax, you’re still on the hook for that amount. Failure to properly collect and remit sales tax for your business can result in fines and late fees in addition to the uncollected tax.

If you have customers across multiple states and sales tax jurisdictions, your chances of making a tax mistake are that much higher. In this article, we’ll cover some of the frequently asked questions about state and local sales tax, plus how to stay tax compliant when you sell online.

What’s the difference between state and local tax rates?

What are some types of local tax rates?

How do state and local tax rates affect online purchases?

What if I sell on a marketplace?

How can I make sure I’m getting sales tax right?