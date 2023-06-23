Is sales tax based on shipping address or billing address?

Is sales tax based on shipping address or billing address?

With most online sales, most states base sales tax rates on the shipping address. In sales tax jargon, this is known as destination sourcing, because sales tax is sourced to the destination of the goods, the place where they’re delivered. For example, if you ship a rolling pin to 333 Apple Lane, Pie Town, New Mexico, 87827, and if you’re registered for New Mexico sales tax, you’d have to charge the sales tax rate in effect at 333 Apple Lane, Pie Town, New Mexico, 87827. Currently, the sales tax rate for Pie Town, New Mexico, is 6.19%, so that’s the rate you’d charge. (Fun fact, New Mexico sales tax is actually a gross receipts tax.) Pie Town is a small town with just one ZIP code, one sales tax jurisdiction, and one sales tax rate. Since larger cities, and even smallish large cities, often have multiple ZIP codes, multiple sales tax jurisdictions, and multiple sales tax rates, you must be sure to find the sales tax rate in effect at the actual delivery address — not next door or across the street.

Can I use a ZIP code to find a sales tax rate?

Is sales tax ever based on billing address?

In certain situations, sales tax is based on the billing address rather than the shipping address. The billing address is often used to determine the sales tax rate when there’s no clear shipping address, delivery address, or location of first use. This is most likely to arise with sales of digital products or services — because retailers generally need a shipping address to deliver physical goods like a rolling pin. But sellers don’t need a buyer’s delivery address when selling an intangible good that exists only in the cloud, online, or in a metaverse. A five-digit ZIP code is often all that’s required to process a credit card payment, but as noted above, relying on a ZIP code for sales tax can lead to an incorrect rate. If you don’t know the location where a buyer first accessed or benefitted from a digital product or service, it’s sometimes appropriate to source the sale to the buyer’s billing address. However, sales tax rules vary by state. Read our state-by-state guide to the taxability of digital products for state-specific details.

Can sales tax be based on the seller’s address?

Are shipping charges subject to sales tax?

If you ship goods, you must know how to tax shipping, delivery, and handling charges. Unfortunately, there’s rarely a simple, straightforward answer when sales tax is involved. Shipping charges are subject to sales tax in some states and situations, and shipping charges are exempt from sales tax in some states and situations. Whether sales tax applies to shipping, handling, and delivery charges often depends on the delivery method, whether the products being shipped are taxable or exempt, or whether shipping charges are separately stated or included in the sale price. In many states, charges to ship taxable goods are taxable while charges to ship exempt goods are exempt. Our state-by-state guide to the taxability of delivery charges has more details. If you engage in drop shipping, you’ll want to know how drop shipping affects sales tax. This on-demand webinar about drop shipping sales tax is full of helpful information.

Do I have to collect sales tax?